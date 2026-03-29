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Telangana govt introduces 'Hate Speech' Bill in Assembly

The Telangana cabinet approved the Bill on March 23, designed to curb speeches that incite riots and conflicts.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 16:36 IST
TelanganaIndia PoliticsAssemblyhate speech

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