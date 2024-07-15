Telangana govt releases guidelines for farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana on Monday announced much-awaited guidelines to implement farm loan waiver programme.

According to the guidelines, farmers are eligible for a waiver of Rs 2 lakhs of farm loans availed between December 12, 2018 and December 9, 2023.

Farm loan waiver was one of the major promises, apart from six guarantees that the Congress made in last year's assembly polls.

With the delay in implementing the farm loan waiver during the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had vowed to implement it by August. As a result, the government has been working tirelessly, devising strategies for resource mobilisation, among other things.

According to preliminary government estimates, there are at least 47 lakh farmers who have taken out farm loans, and the majority of them have loans less than Rs one lakh. Roughly, the government needs at least Rs 35,000 crore by August 15, the deadline fixed by Revanth Reddy to waive farm loans.