Telangana govt set to conduct Group-1 exam, some aspirants demand postponement

The chief secretary, who held a video conference with state public service commission chairperson Mahendar Reddy, district collectors and other officials on conducting the exam, said 31,383 candidates are appearing for the Group-1 mains examinations at 46 centers in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajigiri districts.