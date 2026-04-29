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Telangana govt takes over Hyderabad Metro Rail, Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed

The metro currently serves approximately 4.5 lakh passengers daily, with around 86 crore journeys recorded since its launch.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:12 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaMetro rail

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