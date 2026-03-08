Menu
Telangana govt to provide e-scooters to female students: CM Revanth Reddy

The Congress government would like to make Hyderabad pollution-free and to compete with cities like Tokyo or Singapore, he said.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 11:39 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 11:39 IST
