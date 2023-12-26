No mutton bone marrow, no wedding: Groom's family calls off marriage over menu

A wedding in Telangana was called off after the groom's family was angered over mutton bone marrow not in the non-vegetarian menu decided by the bride's side.

While the bride was from Nizamabad, the groom hails from Jagtiyal, as per media reports.

The incident was reminiscent of the acclaimed Telugu movie Balagam, where a wedding was cancelled over a tiff between two families arising due to mutton bone marrow.

While the two were engaged in November, the wedding was called off soon after. A fight began after the engagement ceremony when guests noted bone marrow of mutton was not being served. The situation escalated when the hosts, the bride's family, confirmed that it had not been added to the menu.

Despite police intervention, asking the groom's side to resolve the issue, the group called it an 'insult' and refused to relent.

They stated that the bride's family had deliberately kept the fact that mutton bone marrow was not on the menu from them.