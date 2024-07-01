Telangana HC dismisses KCR's plea against inquiry panel to probe 'irregularities' in power sector

Hyderabad: In a setback to former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition filed by him seeking declaring the constitution of a Commission of Inquiry to go into alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous BRS rule as illegal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Anil Kumar Jukanti dismissed the petition filed by Rao.

In his plea, the former chief minister sought to declare the Government Order issued by the Telangana government constituting the Commission of Inquiry to conduct a judicial enquiry on the correctness and propriety of the decisions taken by the then government on procurement of power from Chhattisgarh by Telangana power distribution companies and construction of Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at Manuguru and Yadadri Thermal Plant at Damarcherla by TS GENCO as illegal.