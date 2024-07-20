Telangana health officer travels 16 kms, to give tribal hamlet medicines, begs them to relocate

Allem Appaiah, the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Mulugu in Telangana, took a challenging journey to reach a remote hamlet in Wajedu mandal.
As per a report by The Times Of India, his mission was to deliver essential supplies -- medicines, mosquito nets, and provisions to 11 tribal families of the Guthi Koya tribe, who reside in a small settlement (thanda), amidst the difficult terrain.
Appaiah's journey began from Mulugu, and once he reached Wajedu, he reportedly embarked on a grueling 16 kilometer trek to reach the 'thanda'. For this, he had to cross three hills and a raging stream, swollen with the monsoon rains. Appaiah, however, is not just a dedicated health worker but he also had the lonely tribe's future in mind. While delivering aid, he wanted to persuade the tiny community to relocate to safer grounds, closer to civic services.
The hamlet currently has only 39 people living there, including young children. Accessing medical assistance for even common diseases or during emergencies becomes a huge trial for them, especially during the monsoons.
Up until now, only 11 out of 151 families have agreed to abandon their home in the hills and move to the plains over the years. However, the district administration has been unable to convince the remaining 30-odd people to move as well.
But after Appaiah's visit, the remaining families have now said they could be convinced to move as long as they are provided with housing near roads and land for cultivation.
Appaiah's initiative was motivated by his understanding of the hardships faced by health workers who visit this thanda, where mobile connectivity is scarce.
State Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha commended Appaiah and his team for their dedication to reaching out to marginalised communities and addressing their needs firsthand.
This effort highlights ongoing challenges in providing essential services to remote tribal areas, despite government initiatives aimed at improving living standards and healthcare access.
