Telangana health officer travels 16 kms, to give tribal hamlet medicines, begs them to relocate

Allem Appaiah, the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Mulugu in Telangana, took a challenging journey to reach a remote hamlet in Wajedu mandal.

As per a report by The Times Of India, his mission was to deliver essential supplies -- medicines, mosquito nets, and provisions to 11 tribal families of the Guthi Koya tribe, who reside in a small settlement (thanda), amidst the difficult terrain.

Appaiah's journey began from Mulugu, and once he reached Wajedu, he reportedly embarked on a grueling 16 kilometer trek to reach the 'thanda'. For this, he had to cross three hills and a raging stream, swollen with the monsoon rains. Appaiah, however, is not just a dedicated health worker but he also had the lonely tribe's future in mind. While delivering aid, he wanted to persuade the tiny community to relocate to safer grounds, closer to civic services.

The hamlet currently has only 39 people living there, including young children. Accessing medical assistance for even common diseases or during emergencies becomes a huge trial for them, especially during the monsoons.