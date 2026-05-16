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Telangana High Court denies Interim relief to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son in POCSO case

The case was registered based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Bageerath was in a relationship with her daughter and sexually harassed her.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:00 IST
TelanganaBandi Sanjay KumarPocsoTelangana High Court

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