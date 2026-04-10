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Telangana High Court grants one week anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in Assam case

The case was registered against Khera following his allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:50 IST
AssamCongress Pawan KheraTelanganaHimanta Biswa Sarma

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