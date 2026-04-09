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Telangana High Court reserves verdict on Congress veteran Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea

The anticipatory bail petition was filed in Hyderabad on the ground that Khera maintains a residence in the city, where his wife, writer and politician Kota Neelima, resides.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsCongressPawan KheraTelangana High Courtanticipatory bail

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