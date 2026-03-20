<p>Despite opposition claims of improper implementation of the 2023 Assembly poll promises under the 'Six Guarantees', the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress </a>government in Telangana introduced new schemes on Friday. </p><p>A new breakfast scheme will be launched from the 2026-27 academic year for students from pre-primary to intermediate, offering milk three days a week and ragi malt the rest of the days. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Telangana">government </a>has allocated with Rs 800 crore to boost nutrition and learning outcomes. </p><p>Further the mid-day meal programme has now been extended to intermediate colleges. </p>.Telangana budget gets outlay of Rs 3.24 lakh crore; sets sights to achieve $3 trillion economy by 2047\n.<p>In another important scheme<strong> </strong>Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme, providing Rs 5 lakh life cover to all 1.15 crore families across income groups, starting June 2, 2026, backed by Rs 4,000 crore.</p><p>While announcing the new schemes during presenting the annual budget in the state assembly on Friday, deputy chief minister, Bhatti Vikramarka said that the ultimate goal of human existence is the development of intellect. </p><p>"Through these programmes, the Telangana Government is breathing life into the dreams of every child. Telangana’s success lies in the success of its students. “To achieve this objective, our government is introducing two new schemes in this Budget to improve student nutrition and learning outcomes. From the academic year 2026-27, the government has decided to newly launch a Breakfast Scheme across the State for students studying from pre-primary to Intermediate, with quality nutrition," he said. </p><p>"Under this breakfast programme, every student will be given milk on three days a week and ragi malt on the remaining three days. This landmark initiative will improve nutrition and health outcomes, increase attendance and punctuality, and reduce dropouts and absenteeism. It will ease the burden on working parents. In simple words, no child in Telangana should begin a school day on an empty stomach. This is a watershed reform for student welfare. This Breakfast initiative will not only nourish bodies - it will nourish the future of Telangana,” he added.</p><p>He also announced that the government is extending a new Midday Meal Scheme to students pursuing Intermediate education in Government Junior Colleges as well. </p><p>"This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the measures we are taking for student welfare. Adolescence is a highly crucial stage of life, and the nutrition received at this age determines their learning ability and life expectancy," he said.</p><p>Also, through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), established to provide safe overseas employment opportunities to the State’s youth, about 13,930 young people have been provided job opportunities in 16 countries including the UAE, Germany, Japan, the UK, and Canada. </p>.Andhra Pradesh presents Rs 3.32 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27 with focus on growth and welfare.<p>To run this programme more effectively, the government would be launching “CM Overseas Employment Programme.” </p><p>The objective of this institution is to provide the State’s youth with skill training in various sectors, language training relevant to the countries where they find employment, visa guidance, and the safeguards needed for foreign travel, thereby enabling employment opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, construction, and logistics in foreign countries.</p><p>On the education front, he added, select government institutions will be upgraded into Telangana Public Schools, equipped with modern infrastructure, digital learning facilities, trained teachers, and transport systems. These schools will offer education from pre-primary to Class 12.</p><p>He also added that under the Mahalakshmi Scheme the first promise Congress implemented immediately after coming to power was free bus travel. </p><p>Under this scheme, 34.37 lakh women and girls in the State are travelling free in RTC buses every day. So far, women in the State have availed 269.68 crore free journeys under this scheme, thereby saving nearly Rs.9,222 crore. </p><p>To relieve women from the burden of cooking gas cylinders, the Government has launched a scheme to supply gas cylinders at just Rs.500. Under this scheme, 42. 9 lakh families in the State have benefited. Through this scheme, women have saved about Rs.752 crore. </p><p>Under the Gruhajyothi scheme, the government was providing free electricity up to 200 units to about 53.9 lakh poor and middle-class families. </p><p>So far, 10.9 crore zero-bills have been issued under this scheme. Under this subsidy, the Government has paid Rs.3,900 crore to the power utilities.</p>