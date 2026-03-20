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Telangana introduces breakfast in government schools, extends mid-day meals to intermediate colleges

Further the mid-day meal programme has now been extended to intermediate colleges.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:33 IST
India NewsTelanganamid day meals

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