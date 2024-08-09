Telangana is a 'Future State', says CM Revanth Reddy in US and seeks investments

The CM said, "we have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the years. Now, let us all join to making a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are clearly investing into the future." Minister Babu explained how the Future City, extension of the Metro rail network, and the River Musi rejuvenation project were all parts of a larger strategy to reimagine Hyderabad in the coming decade.