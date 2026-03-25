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Telangana: 'Is Rs 49 crore bank transfer a scam?' asks BRS leader Rama Rao on Formula E race case

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recently filed a charge sheet in a court here in the Formula E race case in which Rama Rao is the prime accused.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:07 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaK T Rama Rao

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