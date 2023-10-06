Telangana Legislative Council member Kasireddy Narayana Reddy joins Congress

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kasireddy said that although he still has four years of his tenure as MLC left, he joined the Congress in the presence of Kharge and PCC president Revanth Reddy. Along with him, several other leaders from Nagarkurnool district have also joined Congress, he added. Kasireddy said his supporters and followers advised him to join the Congress as the “six guarantees” it announced recently are beneficial to people. If the Congress Party gives him an opportunity to contest, he will be in the poll fray, he said.