Telangana

Telangana Legislative Council member Kasireddy Narayana Reddy joins Congress

Another senior BRS leader Thakur Balaji Singh also joined Congress. Both the leaders took the party membership in the presence of Kharge along with many local leaders and workers.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 15:27 IST

In a setback for the ruling BRS in Telangana, two of its senior leaders, one MLC and a sitting legislator, left the party on Friday. Ajmeera Rekha, the legislator from Khanapur, in a press conference today announced her resignation from the party while MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital. Rekha was unhappy with the party as she was denied a ticket to contest the forthcoming assembly polls.

“I served this party (BRS) for the past 12 years. I will be in the poll fray. I will tell the people the services I rendered. I will show my strength. I have not betrayed the party. You (party) betrayed me... I am resigning from the BRS party,” the teary-eyed legislator told reporters. She further said she would contest from the constituency either as a rebel candidate or from some other party.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kasireddy said that although he still has four years of his tenure as MLC left, he joined the Congress in the presence of Kharge and PCC president Revanth Reddy. Along with him, several other leaders from Nagarkurnool district have also joined Congress, he added. Kasireddy said his supporters and followers advised him to join the Congress as the “six guarantees” it announced recently are beneficial to people. If the Congress Party gives him an opportunity to contest, he will be in the poll fray, he said.

(Published 06 October 2023, 15:27 IST)
