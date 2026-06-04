Telangana mountaineer summits two peaks including unclaimed virgin peak in Ladakh's Korzok range

<p>Hyderabad: Young mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=telangana">Telangana </a>has successfully completed a challenging high-altitude expedition in the remote Korzok Range of Ladakh under his national mission, “Har Shikhar Par Tiranga.”</p><p>The expedition was originally planned to summit three peaks above 6,000 metres - Mt. Kiager Ri (6,100m), Mt. Nomads (6,125m), and an unnamed unclaimed virgin peak (6,037m). However, the expedition was marked by extreme weather conditions, high-altitude challenges, and significant physical hardship from the very beginning.</p>.<p>Upon reaching the Korzok region, Yashwanth’s oxygen saturation level dropped to a critical 66 per cent, causing severe headaches, dizziness, fatigue, weakness, and loss of appetite. The condition required immediate rest and recovery, and it took nearly two days before he could safely continue the expedition.</p><p>The climb was carried out under exceptionally demanding conditions, including night temperatures of 15°C, strong cold winds, extremely low oxygen levels, and technical mountain terrain. Continuous movement above 6,000 metres placed immense pressure on both body and mind, making every step a test of endurance and determination.</p>.<p>Prioritising safety and demonstrating responsible mountaineering judgment, Yashwanth made the difficult decision to abort his attempt on Mt. Kiager Ri (6,100m). Despite this setback, he successfully summited Mt. Nomads (6,125m) and an unnamed unclaimed virgin peak (6,037m).</p>.Pune-based Giripremi team scales Mt Everest after 50-day climb.<p>The ascent of the unnamed 6,037-metre peak stands out as the most significant achievement of the expedition. With no recorded name and no documented history of a previous ascent, the climb represents a remarkable accomplishment achieved under challenging weather and high-altitude conditions.</p><p>At the summits, Yashwanth proudly unfurled the Indian National Flag along with the Assam Rifles Flag, symbolising patriotism, courage, perseverance, and the spirit of exploration. The gesture was a tribute to the brave personnel of the Assam Rifles and their unwavering service to the nation, particularly in remote and high-altitude regions.</p><p>In a heartfelt tribute, Yashwanth has proposed naming the unnamed unclaimed 6,037-metre peak as “Mount Vinod Kumar Chama” in honour of Flying Officer Vinod Kumar Chama and his dedicated service to the nation. Through this gesture, Yashwanth seeks to ensure that the legacy and inspiration of Flying Officer Vinod Kumar Chama continue to motivate future generations of Indians.</p><p>Reflecting on the expedition, Yashwanth described it as one of the most challenging experiences of his mountaineering career, requiring exceptional mental strength, resilience, and determination at every stage of the journey.</p><p>Bhukya Yashwanth is a young mountaineer from Telangana who has successfully summitted several prominent peaks, including Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe), Mount Kosciuszko (Australia), Kang Yatse II, Everest Base Camp, and Mount Gorichen, where he became the youngest person to reach the summit.</p>