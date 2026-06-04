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Telangana mountaineer summits two peaks including unclaimed virgin peak in Ladakh's Korzok range

The expedition was marked by extreme weather conditions, high-altitude challenges, and significant physical hardship from the very beginning.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 15:25 IST
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Bhukya Yashwanth.

Bhukya Yashwanth.

Credit: Special arrangement

Bhukya Yashwanth.

Bhukya Yashwanth.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 04 June 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsMountainTelanganaLadakh

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