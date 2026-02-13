<p>Building on its rural local body triumphs, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana's</a> ruling <a href="https://deccanherald.quintype.com/content/collections/135103">Congress</a> party dominated the municipal elections, leading or winning in about 67 of 116 municipalities and five of seven municipal corporations polled on February 11. The main opposition BRS managed only 14 municipalities, while BJP and BRS drew blanks there but the saffron party is set to capture the two largest corporations in north Telangana- Karimnagar and Nizamabad.</p><p>Over 30 municipalities remained undecided and led to hung, with independents critical amid alliance talks. Counting began at 8 a.m. Friday across 116 municipalities and seven corporations covering 414 wards in Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Ramagundam, plus 2,582 municipal wards. Voter turnout hit 70 per cent per state election officials.</p>.Telangana municipal polls: Congress surges ahead with 240 wards as BRS, BJP trail.<p>In a historic milestone, Nagilla Sudhakar became Chityala municipality's first transgender ward member, winning Ward 1 as an Independent by over 100 votes against major party rivals.</p><p>Observers view the results as an endorsement of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's governance, especially in urban areas. Municipal polls often gauge state sentiment as parties stress coordination for development. Congress credited "visible governance" and Revanth Reddy's outreach on accountability and urban support for the win in urban local bodies, bolstering his leadership image.</p><p>Despite Congress statewide edge, BJP shined in Karimnagar, considered as north Telangana's political hub with 30 seats across 66 divisions, ahead of Congress (12), BRS (9), AIMIM (3), and others. BRS fell to third from prior rule; Congress grew modestly but couldn't halt BJP's rise.</p><p>Needing 34 for mayor, BJP fell four short but Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar noted three saffron independents who were denied tickets won and will support, alongside others. Even rival-ticket winners eye BJP switch, contacting ex-Mayor Sunil Rao.</p>.Early trends show ruling Congress leading in Telangana municipal elections.<p>State BJP chief N Ramchander Rao claimed BJP won over 250 wards, emerged single-largest in nearly six municipalities, eyeing 320–350 seats and 70 corporation divisions by the final counting is over. Voting share rose from 13 per cent to 20 per cent; gains in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Nalgonda, he said. BJP is also eying chairman posts in Vemulawada, Raikal, Narayanpet, Adilabad, Metpally—up from two municipalities and 241 wards before. Rao blamed narrow losses of 2–25 votes in 200 wards on triangular fights.</p><p>BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) spun results as public faith in BRS and Congress discontent, citing wins despite alleged money, machinery, and intimidation. He noted BRS's 40 per cent panchayat grip with 4,000+ sarpanches now bolstering urban hold defying ruling-party trends.</p>