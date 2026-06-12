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Homeindiatelangana

Telangana owes over $400 million to global liquor companies

The state government has from this month been paying off new dues early, while old debts ⁠pile up, the ‌industry leaders said.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsTelanganaLiquordebts

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