Telangana phone tapping case: Ex-SIB chief Prabhakar Rao defers return from USA due to bad health

Telangana's former SIB chief, retired IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, who was the prime accused in the sensational phone tapping case, may not face investigators in person for now.

Rao, who is away in the US, said that upon the advice of doctors, his health condition does not allow him to travel back to India, and he is ready to assist in the investigation in any kind of questioning over video conferencing or teleconferencing until the time he returns to India.

Earlier, Telangana police had issued lookout notices against Prabhakar Rao.

According to sources in Telangana police, Rao was supposed to return to India on June 26 and the police were getting ready to take him into custody. However he wrote to the investigating officer on June 23 expressing his inability to return to Hyderabad anytime soon.