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Telangana plans AI-powered Unified Card to track welfare benefits across departments

The data from the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey should also be merged with the Unified Card profile.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsTelanganaArtificial Intelligenceunified payments interfacecard

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