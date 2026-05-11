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Telangana Police appoint woman IPS officer to supervise POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son

The accused allegedly maintained a close relationship with the girl under a false promise of marriage and, by gaining psychological control over her.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsTelanganaIndia PoliticsBandi Sanjay KumarPOSCO

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