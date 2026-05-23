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Telangana Police forms Tech Team to accelerate AI in policing

The DGP said that a permanent technical team (Tech Team) is being established in the DGP’s Office to ensure continuity of such initiatives irrespective of transfers or changes in officers.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsTelanganaArtificial Intelligence

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