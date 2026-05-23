Telangana Police forms Tech Team to accelerate AI in policing

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand has directed police officers to extensively adopt cutting-edge technologies and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence </a>(AI) in policing to strengthen crime investigation, law and order management, and overall policing efficiency in the state.</p><p>At a review meeting held on Saturday, a dedicated Tech Team was formed in the DGP’s Office.</p><p>DGP Anand emphasized the need to bring all major police technology platforms, including the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana Police</a> official website, Hawkeye, CCTNS, and HRMS, under a unified framework and streamline their functioning through the DGP’s Office.</p>.AI will run routine IT tasks, humans to orchestrate workflows, reshape roles.<p>The DGP said that a permanent technical team (Tech Team) is being established in the DGP’s Office to ensure continuity of such initiatives irrespective of transfers or changes in officers. He further said that enthusiastic young personnel willing to contribute voluntarily would be included in the team, enabling them to learn emerging AI systems and actively participate in their development.</p><p>During the review meeting, the DGP issued several important directions to officers. He instructed that a centralized, high-speed platform be developed to facilitate the quick integration of additional data layers. He also proposed the establishment of a dedicated AI Task Force in the DGP’s Office, on the lines of "Marvel", to monitor and oversee all AI-related initiatives undertaken by the department.</p><p>The DGP further suggested the development of a unified mobile platform named "TS-COPS" by integrating various existing systems such as CCTNS and HRMS, enabling police personnel to access multiple applications through a single mobile interface.</p><p>The DGP directed officers to prepare a joint action plan for the effective implementation of AI-based platforms such as CCTNS 2.0 and for developing data-driven dashboards. He also instructed that all offices under the DGP establishment should be integrated with the e-Office system to facilitate seamless monitoring and tracking of file movement.</p>.Gujarat Police launch AI-based tool to aid narcotics investigation.<p>Emphasizing effective field-level implementation, the DGP stressed that technology initiatives should translate into practical outcomes for policing.</p><p>To ensure the timely completion of AI-driven initiatives, the DGP constituted a special five-member IPS officers’ Core Team with a target of completing key AI-based platforms within six months. </p><p>Hyderabad Joint CP N Shweta has been entrusted with responsibilities relating to the development of CCTNS 2.0, monitoring of HRMS, and coordination with CID. DIG R Bhaskaran has been assigned the responsibility of integrating AI technology into the CCTNS project. DCP Chennuri Rupesh will oversee initiatives related to social media, video analytics, and AI-based drone technologies. SP K Apoorva Rao has been entrusted with responsibilities concerning data intelligence, training programmes, and system design, while IPS officer Avinash Mohanty will monitor traffic and road safety modules.</p>