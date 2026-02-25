<p>Hyderabad: After Telangana police identified thousands of mule bank accounts across 16 districts in the state, it on Wednesday launched 'Operation Crackdown' to break the Cybercrime network in the state.</p><p>Conceived by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), 'Operation Crackdown' would involve a series of operations over the next few months, wherein the TGCSB, in collaboration with Districts and Commissionerates, would target the crime networks and cybercrime ecosystem in the state.</p>.In 1st major op, Karnataka cyber command raids mule account networks.<p>The first operation in this series was launched on Wednesday in 16 districts /units in the state, specifically targeting mule bank accounts across Telangana. Data analysis by TGCSB revealed that during 2025, 4,775 mule accounts were operated in the state. As part of Wednesday’s operation, 1,888 suspected mule accounts opened in 137 bank branches spread across 16 districts/units are being checked.</p><p>These accounts are linked to 9,431 crime links across the country, including 782 in Telangana. 137 police teams, comprising of 512 officers/personnel, are involved in Wednesday’s coordinated drive. These teams have visited and inspected 137 bank branches and collected KYC details of suspicions mule account holders.</p><p>The checking and verification are currently underway. Initial verification has shown that many of these branches have multiple mule accounts, in some cases running into hundreds, giving rise to suspicion of collusion of bank staff, as well as an organised network of agents, etc.</p><p>In a few illustrative cases, a single account operating from Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad, was found to be linked with 496 crime complaints across multiple jurisdictions and in Suryapet District, it is found that in four bank branches, there are 298 accounts linked across multiple jurisdictions. </p>.Karnataka Cyber Command finds Rs 100 cr transaction in mule accounts.<p>Cases are being registered wherever required. Further, it is observed that certain smaller banks which do not have the technical capacity to operate RTGS are using the RTGS of national banks for transfer of funds. There is no proper verification and validation of the persons opening accounts in these banks and this gap is being exploited by cyber criminals.</p><p>“The 'Operation Crackdown' would continue with intensified verification, analysis of financial trails, profiling the account holder details and strict legal action against those involved. The Telangana Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling cyber account networks and preventing inter-state cyber financial frauds. Stringent action will be pursued against individuals and entities facilitating such illegal activities,” said DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.</p>