Telangana polls: Congress has candidates with the highest number of criminal cases, BRS has more crorepatis

Hyderabad: While Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases, BRS has the highest number of crorepati candidates contesting in the Telangana polls, slated for November 30.
According to the election affidavits analysed by the Delhi-based think tank Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), among the major parties, 85 out of 118 candidates analysed from Congress (72 per cent), 79 out of 111 candidates from BJP (71 per cent) and 57 out of 119 candidates analysed from BRS (48 per cent), have criminal cases against them.
ADR and Telangana Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 2,290 candidates, who are contesting in the Telangana 2023 Assembly elections. Out of 2,290 candidates analysed, 355 are from national parties, 175 are from state parties, 771 are from registered unrecognised parties and 989 candidates are contesting independently.
Among the major parties, 60 out of 118 candidates analysed from Congress, 54 out of 111 candidates analysed from BJP and 34 out of 119 candidates analysed from BRS, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Around 45 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 45 candidates, three candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). Seven candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) against themselves.
ADR observed the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates in the Telangana Assembly elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 23 per cent of candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Telangana elections have given tickets from 24 per cent to 72 per cent of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.
The Supreme Court in its directions on February 13, 2020, had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.
Among the major parties, 114 out of 119 candidates analysed from BRS, 111 out of 118 candidates analysed from Congress and 93 out of 111 candidates analysed from BJP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.
Interestingly, the top three candidates who have declared the highest assets are from Congress. Gaddam Vivekanand who is contesting from Chennur had declared the highest assets with Rs 606 crore, Kamoatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy contesting from Munugode declared Rs 458 crore and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in the fray from Palair declared Rs 433 crore assets.