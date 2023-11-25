Telangana polls: Congress has candidates with the highest number of criminal cases, BRS has more crorepatis

Among the major parties, 60 out of 118 candidates analysed from Congress, 54 out of 111 candidates analysed from BJP and 34 out of 119 candidates analysed from BRS, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Around 45 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 45 candidates, three candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). Seven candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) against themselves.

ADR observed the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates in the Telangana Assembly elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 23 per cent of candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Telangana elections have given tickets from 24 per cent to 72 per cent of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The Supreme Court in its directions on February 13, 2020, had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.

Among the major parties, 114 out of 119 candidates analysed from BRS, 111 out of 118 candidates analysed from Congress and 93 out of 111 candidates analysed from BJP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Interestingly, the top three candidates who have declared the highest assets are from Congress. Gaddam Vivekanand who is contesting from Chennur had declared the highest assets with Rs 606 crore, Kamoatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy contesting from Munugode declared Rs 458 crore and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in the fray from Palair declared Rs 433 crore assets.