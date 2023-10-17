Telangana polls: Election related seizures crosses Rs 100 crore

A total of Rs 58.96 crore in cash, 64.2 kg gold, 400 kg silver, and a 42.203 carat diamond, besides liquor worth over Rs 6.64 crore, ganja valued at Rs 2.97 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 6.89 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Monday.