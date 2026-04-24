Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana RTC driver dies after setting himself on fire at bus stand amid strike crisis

BRS working president and former minister K T Rama Rao condemned both the death and the government's response in strong terms.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsTelanganaFirertcdriver

Follow us on :

Follow Us