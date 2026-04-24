<p>Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) driver died on Friday from severe burn injuries, a day after setting himself on fire at a bus stand in Narsampet, Warangal district. Kola Shankar Goud, a senior driver and one of thousands of RTC workers who had joined an indefinite strike since midnight on April 22, succumbed despite emergency medical intervention, deepening the crisis gripping the state's public transport sector.</p><p>On Thursday afternoon, Goud participated in a dharna outside the depot, returned home briefly, and changed into his khaki uniform before heading back to the bus stand. He entered through the bike parking entrance, poured petrol over himself near the cargo office, and set himself ablaze. Fellow employees and on-duty police officers rushed to the spot and doused the flames. He was first taken to Narsampet Hospital, then shifted to the ICU at Warangal MGM Hospital, before being transferred to a corporate hospital in Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, under special supervision. Despite doctors performing CPR and placing him on a ventilator, he could not be saved.</p>.All eyes on Telangana governor as ex-cricketer Azharuddin's cabinet future hangs in balance.<p>His death triggered fresh outrage among RTC workers, who intensified their protests against the state government. The strike, which began after talks between unions and the government broke down, has brought bus services across Telangana to a standstill. RTC unions have placed 32 demands before the government, chief among them the merger of TSRTC with the state government, salary hikes and pay revision, clearance of pending dues including provident fund and other benefits, regularisation of contract staff, filling of vacant posts, and improved working conditions and welfare measures.</p><p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over Goud's death, conveying profound regret that a decision taken in a moment of impulse had plunged the family into grief. He reiterated that the government was engaged in sincere discussions with RTC worker unions to resolve their demands. A Group of Ministers, accompanied by senior government officials, launched a fresh round of talks with union representatives on Friday.</p><p>Meanwhile, tension continued to simmer in Muthojipet in Warangal following Goud's death. Muthojipet is native village of Goud. Workers sought to transport his body to the Narsampet depot to pay their respects, but police refused permission, citing concerns over law and order. Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay held his ground, declaring he would not move until the body was taken to the depot, and questioned why the police objected to such a request. RTC workers and BJP supporters voiced strong anger over the refusal. Goud's family, too, demanded that the body be brought to the depot, warning that they would not perform the last rites until permission was granted.</p>.Relief for KCR, Harish Rao as Telangana High Court rules 'no action' on Kaleshwaram Commission report.<p>BRS working president and former minister K T Rama Rao condemned both the death and the government's response in strong terms. "What happened to RTC driver Shankar Goud was not a suicide it was unquestionably a murder committed by the Revanth government. Unable to bear two and a half years of betrayal, Shankar Goud was driven to make the ultimate sacrifice. </p><p>It is utterly despicable that his mortal remains are not even being allowed to be taken to the Narsampet depot so that his colleagues can pay their tributes. It is absolutely outrageous that BRS former MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, who stood by the grief-stricken family, along with BRS leaders, RTC workers, and trade union leaders, have been arrested in Narsampet," he said.</p>