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Telangana RTC strike: Talks between govt, employees successful

A committee comprising officials and employee leaders would be appointed over the merger of RTC with the government
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 02:31 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 02:31 IST
India NewsTelangana

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