<p>Hyderabad: The iconic Gnana Saraswati Temple at Basara in Telangana's Nirmal district is set for a transformation with a redevelopment outlay of approximately Rs 225 crore.</p>.<p>Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the project on Monday.</p>.<p>Situated on the banks of the Godavari, the <span class="italic"><em>Aksharabhyasam</em></span> ceremony — when children are initiated into learning by tracing letters, while books, pens, pencils and notebooks are offered to the goddess of knowledge — at the temple draws pilgrims from across India.</p>.<p>Legend holds that Veda Vyasa, the author of the <span class="italic"><em>Mahabharata</em></span>, sculpted the idols of Gnana Saraswati, Mahalakshmi and Mahakali using sand from the Godavari River following the Kurukshetra war.</p>.<p>The temple has long struggled to accommodate its ever-growing footfall, causing inconvenience to devotees. So, the Congress government in Telangana has decided to undertake the renovation in strict compliance with Agama Shastras and in consultation with the pontiffs of the Sringeri Sarada Peetham in Karnataka.</p>.Basara Saraswati temple to undergo Rs 225 crore redevelopment .<p>Officials sought the Peethadhipatis' approval for the construction of the Garbhalayam (sanctum sanctorum), Ardha Mandapam, Rajagopuram, subsidiary gopurams, Mada streets, the temple tank (Koneru), and the northern entrance — all of which have been incorporated in the master plan in accordance with their guidance.</p>.<p>Under the redevelopment plan, the existing Garbhalayam and Ardha Mandapam, currently 2,000 sqft, will be expanded to 5,000 sqft. A nine-storey Rajagopuram will be constructed on the northern side, flanked by seven-storey gopurams on three sides. Mada streets, 33-foot wide, will line all four sides of the temple. Overall, the total temple area will more than triple, expanding from 20,000 sqft to 62,000 sqft.</p>.<p>Every structure in the complex will be built in stone. The redevelopment plans include a 70,000 sqft queue complex equipped with feeding rooms, food stalls and toilets to accommodate up to 6,000 devotees at a time; a meditation hall with a seating capacity for 200 people; a kitchen and dining hall spanning 20,000 sqft; a prasad distribution centre; a Koneru in the northeast; magnificent entrance arches and a spiritual information centre on the eastern side; road development on the northern and eastern flanks; an underpass for safe pedestrian crossing; solar-rooftop vehicle parking; and a landscaped flower garden within the temple premises.</p>.<p>A health centre will also be established outside the temple complex, and large trees are to be planted behind the temple in the future.</p>.<p>The redevelopment also comes ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams, scheduled to commence in June next year, when lakhs of devotees are expected to flock to the Basara riverbanks for holy baths. All necessary facilities for Pushkaram pilgrims have been factored into the master plan.</p>