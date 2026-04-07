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Telangana's Basara Saraswati temple to get Rs 225 crore facelift

A health centre will also be established outside the temple complex, and large trees are to be planted behind the temple in the future.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 22:13 IST
templeA Revanth ReddyTelangana News

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