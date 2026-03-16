<p>Mild tension prevailed at a private school in Jagitial, Telangana on Monday morning, when management barred students from classes for wearing 'Hanuman Mala'.</p><p>Hindutva groups staged a protest. Following intervention by district education officers, the issue was resolved as the school allowed the students inside.</p>.BJP targets Telangana CM over Iftar party, says 'Hazrat Reddy' appeasing Muslims.<p>“The school Principal asked us not to come for 21 days and said we should sit in a temple doing bhajans as we are wearing 'Hanuman Mala,” said a student Arjit studying at a private school in Metpally of Jagitial.</p><p>One of the protesters said barring or suspending students for wearing Hanuman Mala is nothing but discrimination as children belonging to all religions go to this school.</p><p>As the tension continued, police too rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the tempers. The district education department senior officials intervened a show cause notice, which was issued to the school principal and later the children were allowed to attend classes.</p>