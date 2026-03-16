Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana school bars students wearing 'Hanuman mala'

One of the protesters said barring or suspending students for wearing Hanuman mala is nothing but discrimination as children belonging to all religions go to this school.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsTelanganaschool

Follow us on :

Follow Us