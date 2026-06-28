'Telangana society boycotts KCR family; BRS has no future': CM Revanth Reddy

<p>Hyderabad: Stepping up attack on the BRS Party, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister A<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy"> Revanth Reddy</a> said people of the state have permanently socially boycotted former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-chandrashekhar-rao">CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's</a> family, and the opposition party has no future.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally in Nalgonda, Reddy asserted that the Musi River rejuvenation would be undertaken, come what may, and that the SLBC project would be completed before the next Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Reddy said the state government is ready to convene special sessions of the Legislative Assembly and Council and challenged the opposition party to come for a debate comparing the performances of the previous 10 years of BRS rule and two-and-a-half years of the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress government</a> in the state and 12 years of the BJP government at the Centre.</p>.<p>"You (BRS) keep saying that the people want you to come back to power. It is not the people who want that—only your family does. Telangana society has permanently socially boycotted your family. You have no political future. There will be no positions for you in the future. All that remains for you is to talk about the past," he slammed the BRS party.</p>.<p>He further said the state government has spent over Rs 1.50 lakh crore for farmers through initiatives such as the farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, the farmer bonus, and several other welfare programmes.</p>.'Reddy's govt raised no objections in one year': BRS targets Telangana CM Revanth over Karnataka water project.<p>According to him, the government has procured 80 lakh tons of paddy this year.</p>.<p>The chief minister warned that those who create hurdles for the Musi River rejuvenation project will be dumped in the river.</p>.<p>He noted that pollution from the Musi River was causing women in Nalgonda to give birth to children with eye and limb deformities.</p>.<p>"Should we step down just because we are cleaning up the Musi River?" he asked.</p>.<p>The chief minister also attacked the previous regime, alleging that it indulged in phone tapping and even recorded private conversations between husbands and wives.</p>.<p>Reddy said the principal opposition was making false allegations that there were financial irregularities in the state-owned coal miner, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), even though no tenders had been invited.</p>