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'Telangana society boycotts KCR family; BRS has no future': CM Revanth Reddy

The chief minister warned that those who create hurdles for the Musi River rejuvenation project will be dumped in the river.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaIndia PoliticsRevanth Reddy

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