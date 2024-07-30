Telangana: Software engineer raped by friends she invited to celebrate new job with; married woman molested in bus

Two separate incidents of sexual assault took place in Telangana. One was the rape of a software engineer by her friends who she'd invited to celebrate her new job with. The other was the molestation of a married woman in a bus she was travelling in.

The software engineer informed the police that she joined her childhood friend Gautham Reddy and a mutual friend of theirs at a bar to celebrate her new job, as per NDTV.

The incident took place in Hyderabad on Monday and the police inspector told the publication that the trio had gone to the bar and restaurant attached to a hotel. After the two men got drunk they took her to a room in the hotel and gangraped her. Reddy had studied with the girl from Class 2 through 10, the publication reported.