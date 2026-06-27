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Telangana to take final call on VB-G Ram G scheme after consultations with Karnataka & Kerala

It proposed consultations with Karnataka and Kerala CMs to assess whether the two states would be willing to pursue a common legal strategy or other coordinated measures.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsKeralaKarnatakaTelanganaMGNREGA

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