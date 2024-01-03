Telangana will extend necessary support to Amara Raja’s Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Revanth Reddy

Galla said, “We appreciate the government for their continued support towards quick execution of our landmark Giga Corridor project. Amara Raja is set to expand exponentially, and we hope the Government of Telangana continues to support industries so as to establish the state as a major force in the growing EV and New Energy sector.”

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary (investment Promotion) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were also present during the meeting.