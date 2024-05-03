Telangana's Drugs Control Administration sleuths raid clinic run by quack posing as MBBS doctor

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Telangana's Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a clinic in Secunderabad, which is operated by a quack falsely claiming to be an MBBS doctor. DCA also seized higher generation antibiotics and steroids from the clinic.
DCA team raised Vayu Clinic and seized drugs worth Rs 1.60 lakhs stocked for sale at the clinic. Pullagurla Venkateshwar Reddy deceived the public by falsely claiming to be a doctor.
Officials found doctor stamps with fake registration numbers and fake prescription books at the clinic during the raid. DCA, Telangana also lodged a complaint at the Tukaramgate Police Station regarding the same.
On May 2 and 3, acting on credible information, officials from the team raided Vayu Clinic located at Sai Nagar, North Lalaguda, Secunderabad. They found Reddy was practicing medicine without proper qualifications, thereby deceiving the public, following which a police case has been filed against him.
During the raid, DCA officials also found large quantities of medicines stocked at the premises without any drug license. Among the seized items were 44 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, and more. Notably, medicines intended for Indian Railways Supply were also found at the clinic. DCA officials seized the entire stock during the operation.
The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals could have disastrous consequences for public health, potentially leading to the emergence of 'Antimicrobial Resistance', said DCA director general, B Kamalasan Reddy.
Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects.
Published 03 May 2024, 13:44 IST