Telangana's Drugs Control Administration sleuths raid clinic run by quack posing as MBBS doctor

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Telangana's Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a clinic in Secunderabad, which is operated by a quack falsely claiming to be an MBBS doctor. DCA also seized higher generation antibiotics and steroids from the clinic.

DCA team raised Vayu Clinic and seized drugs worth Rs 1.60 lakhs stocked for sale at the clinic. Pullagurla Venkateshwar Reddy deceived the public by falsely claiming to be a doctor.

Officials found doctor stamps with fake registration numbers and fake prescription books at the clinic during the raid. DCA, Telangana also lodged a complaint at the Tukaramgate Police Station regarding the same.