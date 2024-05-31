Telengana government's new emblem kicks up row

Hyderabad: Ahead of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Telangana formation, the Revanth Reddy government's decision to change the current state emblem had kicked up a row.
The issue had snowballed into a major controversy and the Congress government has now decided to defer the launch of the new emblem.
According to the original plan, the government would unveil the new state emblem and the official song penned by noted poet Ande Sri on June 2 during the Telangana formation day celebrations at Parade Grounds. Now, only the song that was composed by Tollywood's top musician and Naatu Naatu fame, MM Keeravani, will be released on June 2.
The decision to make changes to the state emblem, the Telangana Thalli statue, the abbreviation from TS to TG, and the release of a new state official song has been seen as an attempt by the government to create its mark overriding and erasing the legacy and footprints of BRS and its chief K Chandrashekar Rao from the history of Telangana.
According to reports, the government was considering removing the Charminar and Kakatiya arch (Kala Thoranam) from the existing emblem while adding the Telangana martyr symbol.
However, the decision to remove Charminar and Kakatiya Arch has met with criticism from the BRS, which had threatened to launch statewide protests. Already, the music to the state official song “Jaya Jaya He Telangana' by Keeravani, who has Andhra roots, was objected to.
On Thursday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with senior party leaders, visited Charminar. They demanded that the Congress government not remove Charminar from the official emblem.
KTR described this effort as foolish and stubborn, disregarding the self-respect and emotions of the people of Telangana. He also criticised these efforts as a diversion tactic to shift people's attention away from the ongoing agricultural and administrative crises and the government’s corruption in the state.
He also labelled Revanth Reddy's attempts to erase KCR and his initiatives from Telangana's history as utterly foolish, emphasising that no one can erase the history of Telangana. He accused the newly formed Congress government of acting out of political malice and vengeance, ignoring the positive developments of the past 10 years. KTR questioned the sudden necessity and urgency of removing these symbols, leaving aside the electoral promises that should be the current government's primary priority.
“Hyderabad is the spirit of Telangana, and Charminar is the symbol of Hyderabad. Globally, Hyderabad is recognised by the symbol of Charminar,” KTR said. He strongly condemned the decision to remove Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the state emblem. Despite significant opposition from the people of Telangana and activists, the government is acting with political malaise.
Sources in the government attributed wide-ranging consultations and discussions on emblem as the main reason for deferring the new emblem launch on June 2.
The Telangana government had roped in noted artist Rudra Rajesham to design a new emblem and also received around 200 suggestions from different quarters.
The government will now put before the cabinet designs given by Rajesham and then finalise one.