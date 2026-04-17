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Telugu leaders react as delimitation, women’s quota Bills fail to pass Lok Sabha test

The letters warned that penalising states for their demographic discipline would set a dangerous precedent and undermine federal equity.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaAndhra PradeshK KavithaK T Rama RaoY S Jagan Mohan ReddyN Chandrababu NaiduA Revanth Reddy

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