Today will be remembered forever as a Red-letter Day in Indian History, when under the leadership of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, and Shri Mallikarjun @kharge Ji, united all democratic forces and opposition leaders in adverting a national disaster.
The @BJP4India has cheated the women of India yet again.
Knowing fully well that linking delimitation to Women's Reservation would lead to the Opposition voting against the bill, and being aware that they lacked the necessary numbers, the government introduced the bill in a… pic.twitter.com/nU5WQ7WFPf
Opposing parties should seriously question themselves; what have they achieved ?
While the reality is that the numbers would come down for the south and women reservation bill has been postponed ! Justice is rendered neither to the south nor the women! If 2026 census were to… pic.twitter.com/RgRYPR42gx