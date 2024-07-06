Telugu states CMS decide to have committees to resolve bifurcation issues

Hyderabad: The meeting of two Telugu chief ministers that was held amid high hopes in Hyderabad on Saturday, had decided to appoint committees at three levels to find solutions to various pressing and long-pending unresolved issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which have their roots in Andhra Pradesh's 2014 bifurcation.

The first meeting in recent times between the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, discussed a host of issues for almost two hours.

One high-level committee will have CS-level officials, three each from both states. This committee will hold a meeting in two weeks to find a solution to the bifurcation-related issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

A ministerial-level committee, comprising members from both state cabinets, will address issues that the officials committee is unable to resolve. Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that if these two committees fail to resolve the issue, the state chief ministers will discuss potential solutions.