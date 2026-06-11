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Homeindiatelangana

Telugu states’ data centre ambitions raise difficult sustainability questions

India need not repeat those missteps. The promise of data centre jobs, capital, digital sovereignty, and AI capacity is real and substantial.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 22:48 IST
TeluguTelanganaAndhra PradeshsustainabilityPanaroma

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