Telugu states’ data centre ambitions raise difficult sustainability questions

<p>India stands on the brink of a data centre boom, and the two Telugu states are positioning themselves at its nerve centre. But as the infrastructure race accelerates, sustainability challenges are emerging as a critical and largely unaddressed concern.</p>.<p>Every click, every stream, and every AI query depends on an ever-expanding digital backbone. Data centres, which are vast warehouses of interconnected servers, routers, and switches, form the beating heart of the modern economy, keeping cloud platforms, entertainment services, AI training pipelines, and cryptocurrency networks running around the clock. With India now at a pivotal moment in its artificial intelligence journey, these facilities have become indispensable. Yet the scale of the expansion demands an equally serious conversation about its costs.</p>.<p>The numbers for Hyderabad are striking. In just three years, the city’s live data centre capacity has more than doubled from 60.9 MW in 2022 to 151.4 MW by end-2025. With a committed and early-stage pipeline of 1.9 GW, Hyderabad now sits as India’s second-largest data centre market, behind only Mumbai.</p>.World Environment Day a commitment to sustainable growth: PM Modi.<p>Telangana’s 33 active data centres, competitive power tariffs, targeted incentives for high-density GPU infrastructure, liquid cooling, and its T-Cloud framework have collectively positioned the city as a leading destination for AI-ready and sovereign cloud infrastructure. What was once an IT/ITeS-driven market recorded an unprecedented 19.2 MW absorption in 2024, powered by hyperscale and enterprise AI workloads. A single hyperscale AI-native facility, it bears noting, can consume electricity comparable to that of a mid-sized city.</p>.<p>Andhra Pradesh is making equally ambitious moves, planning 6 GW of data centre capacity. Google’s three planned campuses in Vizag are estimated to require 5,000 cubic metres of water per day each and between 465 MW and 929 MW of power apiece. According to the state government, the projects will run entirely on renewable energy, promising to catalyse supply chains and ancillary investment across the region.</p>.<p>But the environmental clearances for these projects have triggered sharp objections from activists and rights groups. The Human Rights Forum’s representatives point out that the Vizag projects together entail a combined grid demand of 1,626 MW, a backup diesel fleet of approximately 354 generators with a total installed capacity of 971.5 MW, and on-site diesel storage of 2,520 kilolitres. By any reasonable standard, they argue, these are major industrial installations, yet they were cleared under a regulatory category meant for ordinary building and construction activity, one that does not require public hearings. They pointed out that this effectively ensured that local communities were neither informed nor consulted. Rights groups are now demanding reclassification and fresh environmental impact assessments with statutory hearings in all affected villages.</p>.<p>The concerns are not confined to Andhra Pradesh alone. In Telangana, scientists and environmentalists under ‘Scientists for People’, led by former Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) scientist K Babu Rao, have flagged similar inconsistencies in proposed data centres across Raviryal, Chandanvelly, Meerkhanpet, Peddavedu, and Manchanpally, alleging that planned load and water requirements were misrepresented and that facilities were again classified as ‘building and construction’ projects to sidestep industrial-scale scrutiny.</p>.<p>The scientists pointed to what they termed a ‘cooling gap’ in the Environmental Management Plans (EMPs), alleging that key details regarding cooling systems had not been disclosed. According to them, the documents did not specify whether the facilities would use air-cooled, chilled-water, evaporative or liquid-immersion technologies. They also said there was no information on cooling water demand, thermal load calculations, energy consumption for cooling, heat rejection volumes, wastewater generation or refrigerant leakage risks.</p>.<p>The experience unfolding in the United States offers a sobering reference point. The Washington-based Environmental and Energy Study Institute reported that the US hosted 5,426 data centres as of March 2025. A research project, ‘Data Centre Watch’, tracking grassroots opposition, found that $18 billion worth of data centre projects were blocked and another $46 billion delayed over the past two years across the United States due to community pushback over power grid strain and water consumption. City councils in Seattle and legislative bodies in New York and Maine have imposed one-year moratoriums on new large-scale data centre approvals while studying the infrastructure implications. Several high-profile projects have since been withdrawn.</p>.<p>India need not repeat those missteps. The promise of data centre jobs, capital, digital sovereignty, and AI capacity is real and substantial. But so are the demands they place on power grids, water tables, and local ecosystems. The question now for the Telugu states is whether their policy frameworks are genuinely equipped to balance those competing imperatives or whether the urgency to attract investment is outpacing the rigour of oversight.</p>.<p>Ultimately, the choice lies with policymakers, planners, and citizens alike. As AI continues to reshape our future, the infrastructure that powers it must be built on terms that are transparent, accountable, and sustainable, not just fast. </p>