Tenant farmers in Telangana left behind as govt benefits flow to landowners: Study

<p>Hyderabad: Tenant farmers in Telangana are being systematically locked out of government schemes that flow instead to landowners even as it is they who bear the heaviest burden of agricultural risk. A new study has laid bare the scale of the problem.</p><p><br>The study, conducted by the Kaulu Raitula Gurtimpu Sadhana Committee (Tenant Farmers' Recognition Struggle Committee), examined four key government support mechanisms like fertiliser subsidies, crop procurement at minimum support price, disaster relief, and institutional loans. Formed in April 2026 under the chairmanship of eminent economist Prof. D. Narasimha Reddy, the committee surveyed 1,816 tenant farmers through personal interviews across 57 villages, 47 mandals, and 22 districts.</p>.Farmers at crossroads as Congress govt in Telangana pushes ahead with Bharat Future City.<p>The findings are stark. For instance during the recent Rabi (Yasangi) season, a new app-based system requiring a landowner One-Time Password effectively blocked tenant access to subsidised fertiliser. Only 412 of the 1,816 surveyed tenants just 22.8% managed to secure subsidised urea at Rs. 260 per bag, and of these, only 40 (2.2%) were registered under their own names. The rest were forced to use the landowner's identity. Excluded tenants paid up to Rs. 500 per bag on the open market double the subsidised rate while some landowners used their passbooks to procure subsidised urea for black-market resale.</p><p>The distortion runs deeper. Telangana spends nearly Rs. 25,000 crore annually on farmer support, yet because benefits are linked to patta documents, public money flows overwhelmingly to non-cultivating owners. The actual cultivators are left to shoulder all financial risk, with predictable consequences like mounting debt and farmer suicides.</p><p>State government data shows approximately 15 million acres of cultivated land in Telangana, with around 7 million registered farmers holding Pattadar Passbooks and entitled to benefits under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Yet a 2022 survey by the Rythu Swarajya Vedika found that 36% of the state's population at least 2.2 million families are tenant farmers engaged in leasehold agriculture, with no equivalent access to state support.</p><p>The surveyed group reflected the social profile of agrarian Telangana of 47.2% Other Backward Classes, 26.9% Scheduled Castes, 13.9% Scheduled Tribes, 4.2% Muslim, and 7.5% Open Category. SC and ST representation was significantly higher than their share in the general population, and SC tenants held the smallest land parcels.</p><p><br>Lease rates, meanwhile, have climbed sharply, reaching a reported peak of Rs. 53,000 per acre against an overall average of Rs. 14,936 per acre. The average leased area has risen to 6.7 acres from 5.0 acres in 2022. The proportion of tenants leasing over five acres has grown from 31% to 42%, with 15.2% now leasing more than ten acres a reflection of shrinking per-acre returns that compel smaller farmers to lease larger holdings just to stay viable. In irrigated zones, medium-scale owners are simultaneously expanding operations through mechanisation, leasing additional acreage and squeezing out smaller tenants.</p><p>Disaster relief has proven equally elusive. While 85.2% of surveyed tenants reported severe crop losses from floods, heavy rain, or hailstorms over the past three years, only 11 of 1,548 affected farmers just 0.7% received compensation directly in their own accounts. Crop damage was enumerated for 380 farmers, but only 116 were recorded under the tenant's name. In 45 documented cases, landowners received disaster compensation and did not pass it on to the tenants who had actually suffered the losses.</p><p>Access to institutional credit is another closed door. "Tenant farmers are systematically excluded from crop loans available to landowners at zero percent interest," said a committee representative. "All the tenant farmers we surveyed reported dependence on private loans at interest rates typically between 24% and 36%, with debt burdens ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. When the government spent thousands of crores on its loan waiver scheme, tenant farmers received no relief at all," the representative added.</p>