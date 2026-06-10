Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Tenant farmers in Telangana left behind as govt benefits flow to landowners: Study

The study examined four key government support mechanisms like fertiliser subsidies, crop procurement at minimum support price, disaster relief, and institutional loans.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsTelanganafarmerstenants

Follow us on :

Follow Us