Tension in Telangana escalates as opposition leaders placed under house arrest

Though he said he needs to see a doctor for pain in his shoulder, Police said they would accompany him. Police, BRS workers, and Harish Rao exchanged heated arguments. K Suneeta Lakshma Reddy, a former minister, and Malothu Kavitha, a former MP, chose to sit in protest against police not allowing them to meet Harish Rao at his Kokapet residence.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is responsible for the complete breakdown of law and order in the state. It is disgraceful for Revanth Reddy to talk about the Hyderabad and Telangana brand image after having done everything possible to disrupt peace and security. Who was responsible for the attacks on MLA Gandhi's security? The attacks weren't by Gandhi, but by Revanth Reddy. We are under house arrest today; why wasn't Gandhi under house arrest yesterday? The Chief Minister and the DGP were responsible for yesterday's attacks. They have done what they had to, and they are now only making excuses. Is there any law and order in the state? Despite the attacks in Khammam, the state did not file any cases for ten days. As we attempted to lodge a complaint, we found ourselves under arrest. We were taken to a forest area in Mahbubnagar and kept there for hours,” said Harish Rao.