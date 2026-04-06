<p>Hyderabad: In a notable development emerging from the ongoing probe into the suspected terror links of Vijayawada youth, counter-intelligence sleuths have uncovered plans by the arrested to establish a women's wing named 'Khawateen' allegedly to be led by Hyderabad-based Sayeeda Begum. </p><p>The group reportedly planned to train women recruits in the use of firearms, sniper rifles, and explosives to carry out attacks across India. Sources said Sayeeda Begum, a widow was recently arrested in Hyderabad. She is suspected to have assisted terrorists in recruiting women into the network.</p>.Terror module with alleged links to ISIS unearthed in Andhra Pradesh.<p>As reported in these columns last month, counter-intelligence sleuths had initially detained three Vijayawada youth on suspicion of terror links with Pakistan-based handlers, based on their social media activity. </p><p>Acting on information provided by those arrested, investigators subsequently apprehended nine more suspects from different parts of the country including Sayeeda connected to the same network, bringing the total number of arrests to 12 across six states.</p><p>The accused were allegedly operating on instructions from a foreign handler identified as Al Hakeem Shukur of "Al Malik Islamic Youth," a group believed to have links with ISIS and AQIS. </p><p>Counter-intelligence sleuths and Andhra Pradesh Police, who are jointly probing the case, suspect that women cadres were being recruited and groomed separately to spread propaganda, enlist new members, and support the broader network.</p><p>According to sources, 40 Instagram accounts and online chat groups were being used to disseminate jihadi propaganda and recruit Muslim youth. The accused allegedly circulated videos and speeches of Osama bin Laden, Israr Ahmed, Anwar Al Awlaki and Zakir Naik to radicalise young people and advance the goal of establishing an Islamic State in India. Arrested suspects claimed their stated objective was to establish "Khilafat," or Islamic rule, in India.</p><p>Andhra Pradesh Police indicated that the network's primary objective was to persuade young men to undertake "Hijrat" migration to Pakistan or Afghanistan for terror training. Foreign handlers allegedly advised recruits that they would first receive religious and jihadi training at madrasas abroad, followed by weapons training.</p><p>Police also recovered PDF documents and videos shared within the group, providing instructions on producing black powder and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), along with guidance on carrying out blasts and other acts of violence.</p><p>Police said the suspects maintained direct contact with handlers based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Afghanistan. Handlers identified as Al Hakeem Shukoor, Mohammed Huzaifa, Ninja, Hemroxy, Abu Muharib, and Abu Balushi allegedly directed the group on terror training.</p>