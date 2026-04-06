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Terror-link suspects allegedly planned 'Khawateen' to recruit and train women

The group reportedly planned to train women recruits in the use of firearms, sniper rifles, and explosives to carry out attacks across India.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsTerrorismAttacks

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