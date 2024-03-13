T'gana govt aims to make women SHG members 'crorepatis', says CM Revanth Reddy

Reddy, who addressed a women's convention named 'Mahalakshmi - Swasakthi' here said the government would set up 100 shops near the famous 'Shilparamam' arts and crafts hub here within a month to enable the women SHG members to sell their products even at the international level.