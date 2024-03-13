JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

T'gana govt aims to make women SHG members 'crorepatis', says CM Revanth Reddy

Reddy, who addressed a women's convention named 'Mahalakshmi - Swasakthi' here said the government would set up 100 shops near the famous 'Shilparamam' arts and crafts hub here within a month to enable the women SHG members to sell their products even at the international level.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 19:12 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government aims to increase the women's self help group members strength from present 63 lakh to one crore and make them 'crorepatis'.

Reddy, who addressed a women's convention named 'Mahalakshmi - Swasakthi' here said the government would set up 100 shops near the famous 'Shilparamam' arts and crafts hub here within a month to enable the women SHG members to sell their products even at the international level.

Reiterating his allegation that the BRS and BJP conspired together to topple the democratically-elected Congress government, he charged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre did not procure the produce of Telangana farmers adequately and brought three 'black' farm laws.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 March 2024, 19:12 IST)
India NewsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT