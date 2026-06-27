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Thank you, says Trump as Telangana names Hyderabad road after him

Trump's remarks on Truth Social on Friday came after the Telangana government named a road adjoining the US Consulate in the southern Indian city as "Donald Trump Avenue".
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 02:23 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 02:23 IST
India NewsWorld newsHyderabadDonald TrumpTelangana

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