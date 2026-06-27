Thank you, says Trump as Telangana names Hyderabad road after him

<p>Washington: Donald Trump expressed his gratitude for naming a road in Hyderabad, India, after him, saying he was the first US President to be honoured this way.</p>.<p>Trump's remarks on Truth Social on Friday came after the Telangana government named a road adjoining the US Consulate in the southern Indian city as "Donald Trump Avenue".</p>.Hyderabad gets road named after US President Donald Trump.<p>"The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you," Trump said, sharing a photograph of Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US envoy to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque earlier this week.</p>.<p>The newly named Donald Trump Avenue is also close to the offices of major American tech firms, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.</p>.<p>The Telangana government described the designation as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad's growing role in US-India relations. </p>