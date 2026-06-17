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'That chapter is closed': K Kavitha rules out reconciliation with father KCR

Alleging that parties in Telangana, including BRS, were "heavily focused on national issues", Kavitha said her party, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), would prioritise regional issues.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKCRBRSK KavithaTRS

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