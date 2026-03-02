Menu
Drunk man held for hitting traffic constable, driving car with cop on bonnet

The man, who was driving the car with the constable on the bonnet for about one km, was finally caught by public after some motorists blocked the vehicle's path and he was handed over to Gachibowli police.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 10:40 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 10:40 IST
