Drunk man held for hitting traffic constable, driving car with cop on bonnet
The man, who was driving the car with the constable on the bonnet for about one km, was finally caught by public after some motorists blocked the vehicle's path and he was handed over to Gachibowli police.
A 24-year-old student was arrested in #Cyberabad for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his Mercedes into another car. When a traffic constable attempted to stop him, the accused reportedly dragged the officer on the car’s bonnet for nearly 800 metres.