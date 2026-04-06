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Telangana man kills wife after she 'eloped with lover'

The woman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a senior police official said.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 19:17 IST
India NewsCrimeTelanganamurder

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