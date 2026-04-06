<p>Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband after she “eloped with her lover” in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred late Sunday night in Sadashivapet mandal while the woman was being brought back by a police constable after she was located in Mahabubnagar district.</p>.<p>Her husband, who had accompanied the police, allegedly attacked her with a knife, stabbing her twice in the neck.</p>.<p>The woman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>According to police, the woman had eloped with a man last month, prompting her husband to file a missing person complaint.</p>.Man kills 50-year-old wife suspecting infidelity in Bengaluru.<p>During the investigation, authorities traced the couple to Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar.</p>.<p>“The woman was being escorted back to her home in a car, with the constable in the front seat and her husband beside her. On the way, in a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife,” the official said.</p>.<p>The man was arrested on the spot and remanded to judicial custody, the official added.</p>.<p>A probe into the circumstances of the attack is underway. </p>