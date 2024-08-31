Tollywood women urge Telangana govt to release panel report on sexual harassment in Telugu film industry

In 2019, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) inspired the creation of The Voice of Women, a support group for women in the TFI.

In May 2019, actor Lakshmi Manchu, producers Supriya and Swapna, actor Jhansi, and director Nandini Reddy joined forces to launch an all-women support group for the welfare of women in the Telugu film industry.

While announcing the group, Lakshm Manchu said Voice of Women (VOW), with the support of 80 other women from different technical wings, aims to connect and support women across all crafts of the industry.

"We launched Voice of Women as an initiative to promote the welfare of women in the Telugu film industry. Five of us initiated the initiative, which has now grown to include 80 women. We are here to speak out against any injustices occurring to women in our industry, and we strive to find solutions to the problems they face. VOW holds a very special place in my heart," Lakshmi said in a statement on May 26, 2019.

The group aims to create gender awareness in the working spaces. The statement also said that bimonthly meetings are held to discuss issues, and a database of all women technicians in the Telugu film industry is in progress.

VOW was also instrumental in creating a panel at the Film Chamber of Commerce to address workplace sexual harassment.

This panel at the Film Chamber has 25 members, 50 percent of whom are non-film industry members. The ex-official members of various craft associations are also members on the panel.