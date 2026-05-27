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Tough call for family of Hyderabad mountaineer to leave body in Himalayas

Tiwari's death was not an isolated tragedy. His fellow mountaineer Sandeep Are, 47, also died of health complications while descending Everest on the same day.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaMount EverestHimalayasMountaineer

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