Trained in martial arts, Hyderabad mother-daughter duo thwart robbery bid; fight two armed men at home

Hyderabad: A woman trained in martial arts and her minor daughter thwarted a robbery bid by two armed men posing as courier delivery persons at their house in Begumpet, police here said on Friday.

The two accused persons, who hail from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, hatched a plan to rob the house and made a recce prior to their attempt and selected the house, police said.

As per their plan, they went to the house at about 1 PM yesterday posing as courier delivery agents. Though the house owner, Amita Mahnot, was home, a servant went to receive the courier.

The two accused persons, who covered their faces (one with a helmet and another by a face mask) forcefully entered the house to rob, a police release said.