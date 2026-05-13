TRS chief Kavitha demands look-out circular against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-kavitha">K Kavitha</a> on Wednesday called on the state police to issue a look-out circular against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, who is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-minister-sanjay-kumars-son-booked-under-pocso-act-3996729">booked in a POCSO case</a>.</p>.<p>According to her, the look-out circular is necessary as the "BJP is in the habit of making those facing allegations leave the country".</p>.Kavitha looks to create her own legacy outside KCR's shadow.<p>Kavitha told reporters here that a look-out circular would instil public confidence in the transparency of the probe into the allegations.</p>.<p>She said the truth regarding the case against Kumar's son and that filed by him against the victim and her parents would emerge after the courts deliver the verdict.</p>.<p>She also demanded that data regarding caste, sub-caste and economic conditions be collected during the ongoing census.</p>.<p>Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, formed the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) in April.</p>.Tension grips Telangana's Karimnagar as union min Bandi Sanjay's supporters vandalise BRS MLA's office.<p>The Telangana Police is looking for Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath, in connection with the POCSO case registered against him here following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.</p>.<p>A notice was also issued to Bhageerath (which was collected by a family member) directing him to appear before police for questioning on May 13. </p>