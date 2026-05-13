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TRS chief Kavitha demands look-out circular against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son

Kavitha said the truth regarding the case against Kumar's son and that filed by him against the victim and her parents would emerge after the courts deliver the verdict.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsTelanganaBandi Sanjay KumarK KavithaPocsoTRS

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